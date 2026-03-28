Awesome throwback photo shows Germany debutant Lennart Karl embracing Julian Nagelsmann in role as a Bayern Munich ball boy just four years ago

Before the match, Nagelsmann admitted to being impressed by Karl's abilities during training sessions. "I thought his sessions were very good," Nagelsmann said, as quoted from the official DFB website. "He is calmer than I expected and gives a very focused impression. He backed himself a lot in training, but without going too far. At his age, it is crucial that he handles the hype well. When you bring a player that young with you, it is because he is so carefree. I have been very positively impressed by him."