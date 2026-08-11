'Vinicius Junior’s team playing the game' - Lee Dixon reveals why missing out on Real Madrid star is a WIN for Arsenal

Speaking to BestBettingSites, Dixon revealed he was never convinced a transfer to north London would actually materialise. He feels the player's representatives actively used the Premier League club's genuine interest to negotiate better terms in the Spanish capital.

"Funny that, isn't it? Yeah, I think Vinicius’ team we're playing the game. I don't think Arsenal not getting him hurts us, and I actually think it did the club a lot of good to throw their hat in the ring because it shows real intent," Dixon explained. "Whether it was a completely serious pursuit or not, it's a very complicated transfer to pull off.

"Showing that level of interest was a good thing because, apart from the fans saying it was never going to happen, the insiders in the football world will know there was some truth in it.

"All of a sudden, people at Manchester City and Manchester United see Arsenal throwing their weight around. It gives other teams a bit of a "wow" moment – they're thinking big, so we've got to step up too. So as a fan or player, missing out on him hasn't hurt us at all."