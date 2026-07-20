Leandro Paredes branded a 'disgrace' as Argentina midfielder's 'embarrassing' behaviour overshadows Spain's World Cup celebrations

The television pundits did not hide their disgust at the Argentina players' failure to show basic sportsmanship after surrendering their world title, though captain Lionel Messi was widely praised for his class.

Highlighting this stark contrast in behaviour, BBCpundit Hart commented: "There was one man on the pitch who did have class and that was Lionel Messi, who shook hands with every one of those Spanish players. The game's done. They could have absolutely no complaints about what happened today. Disgusting behaviour."

Praising the performance of the newly crowned world champions, Hart also lauded La Roja, who secured the trophy courtesy of Ferran Torres' solitary strike, adding: "Spain fully deserve it. They have been absolutely superb all tournament. They have dominated all game against a rigid, rugged Argentina. The best team has won this World Cup."

Sharp criticism continued to mount given this aggressive temperament was nothing new for Lionel Scaloni's side, following similar scenes when they knocked England out in the semi-finals.

Reflecting on this pattern of behaviour, Rooney stated: "Does it surprise you? It doesn't surprise me. We've seen this with Argentina before. It's just not the reaction you want. We've seen some of the reaction after knocking England out in the last round. That's just sad. If you lose a game of football, be graceful and get out of there. It's really poor from them."

Pointing out that their physical aggression was merely a mask for their footballing deficiencies on the day, Rooney continued: "That's a reaction to them being outplayed, out-fought, out-thought on the football pitch, and then they resort to that at the end. It's poor from those two players."