Getty Images Sport
Leandro Paredes set to quit Argentina! Boca star ready to walk away after World Cup ban
International future in doubt after disciplinary hammer blow
Argentina midfielder Paredes is reportedly prepared to announce his retirement from international football just weeks after the conclusion of a tumultuous World Cup campaign. The 32-year-old, who currently captains Boca Juniors, was at the center of a controversial mass brawl following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the final - an altercation that saw him handed a 10-game ban and a £66,000 fine for throwing punches and violently shoving Gavi to the floor.
The severity of the punishment, coupled with three assault charges, appears to have expedited his decision to step away from La Albiceleste. Although FIFA eventually agreed to a request from the Argentine FA to allow the suspension to be served during Class A friendlies as well as competitive fixtures, Paredes seems reluctant to serve the ban.
- AFP
The Messi factor and Scaloni talks
Beyond his disciplinary issues, Paredes cited the departure of Messi as a primary reason for his potential exit. The legendary forward recently confirmed his own international retirement, leaving a massive void in the squad that Paredes believes will be impossible to fill. Speaking on the situation, the midfielder admitted that he is prepared to hold showdown talks with head coach Lionel Scaloni to formalize his future.
Paredes was candid about the difficulty of maintaining the status quo, stating: 'It's going to be difficult for me to stay with the national team. Because of the suspension as well, because of Leo's decision. It's going to be difficult for everything to carry on as before. I haven't discussed it with the coach yet, but we'll talk about it and see what decision I make.'
A legacy of success and controversy
If Paredes does walk away, he does so with an enviable trophy cabinet. He was a vital component of the squad that secured World Cup glory four years ago and has also tasted success in the Copa America on two separate occasions. However, his final chapter in an Argentina shirt will be forever linked to the ugly scenes in New Jersey.
Reflecting on Messi's departure, Paredes added: 'Leo's legacy will live on forever because of what he achieved, for never giving up and for showing that dreams are hard won, pursued and, in the end, fulfilled. We'd spoken in the final days of the World Cup about how the final would surely be his last match, but even so, we weren't prepared for that because of what he means to us.'
- Getty Images Sport
Hostile reception back home
The fallout from the World Cup has followed Paredes back to domestic football in Argentina. During a recent outing for Boca Juniors, the midfielder required protection from riot police while attempting to take a corner. Hostile supporters from Newell's Old Boys targeted the player, throwing projectiles in response to his actions during the international break.
These mounting pressures, both domestic and international, suggest that the hardman of the Argentine midfield is ready for a change of pace. With 84 caps to his name, Paredes has nothing left to prove in terms of honors, having won the biggest prizes available in the sport.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting