International retirement looms? Leandro Paredes breaks silence on Argentina future as Lionel Messi prepares for emotional farewell

Speaking to the media following the domestic cup triumph, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder stressed that he still considers himself an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's squad. Clarifying his commitment to the national team, Paredes said, as quoted by ESPN Argentina: "I haven't spoken to the coach yet, but I'll probably stop by the training ground to say hello and see how everything is going. Obviously, I feel like I'm part of the team there; if I weren't suspended, I'd be there."