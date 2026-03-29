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Lamine Yamal or Vinicius Junior? Barcelona & Brazil legend Romano makes his pick
How Vinicius and Yamal burst onto the scene
Vinicius was a teen sensation that attracted admiring glances from the Spanish capital after bursting onto the senior scene at Flamengo in his homeland. Following a slow start to life at the Bernabeu, the 2021-22 campaign proved to be a breakthrough one.
Real Madrid won La Liga and Champions League titles that season, with Vini registering 22 goals across all competitions. He has broken through the 20-goal barrier in four successive seasons and remains on course to extend that sequence to five in 2025-26.
Yamal has already achieved that feat this term, for the first time in his career, with the target being found on 21 occasions for Barcelona. He has them on course for multiple major honours - with domestic and continental prizes up for grabs.
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Yamal vs Vinicius: Romario reveals his favourite
Having made his debut at 15, the Spanish wonderkid is now 18 years of age and the proud owner of Lionel Messi’s former No.10 shirt at Camp Nou. He is considered to be a multiple Golden Ball winner of the future, with all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo preparing to pass their respective crowns in the youngster’s direction.
Romario is a big fan of the teenage wonderkid and rates him higher than a fellow countryman that will be leading Brazil’s charge for World Cup glory this summer. Blaugrana icon Romario told Iker Casillas’ YouTube channel: “Between Vinicius and Lamine, I’d choose Lamine.
“I really like Yamal; he’s one of the most talented players of this new generation of youngsters in world football. I’m certain he can have an exceptional career. Mainly because he plays for a great club, his team-mates respect him a lot, they know he can make a difference on the pitch, his technique is exceptional, and besides, he knows how to score goals.”
Yamal leading new generation of Barcelona trophy-chasers
Yamal has, across three years, become a leader of the present and future at Camp Nou. He is proving to be a natural heir to Messi’s throne, with there still plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game.
He is expected to put Barca in contention for more trophies at home and abroad - while building on a European Championship win with Spain - and could follow in the illustrious footsteps of Romario, Messi and the Blaugrana legends that went before him.
Former Brazil striker Romario added on the path that Barcelona are heading down: “After my generation, great teams came and went. The generation of Messi, [Luis] Suarez, Neymar... and now this Barcelona,
technically speaking, I don’t think it’s at the same level as Messi’s or mine, but it has three players who make a big difference: Yamal, and Raphinha. It’s a team that has everything it needs to achieve great victories and win the Champions League.”
Barcelona fixtures: La Liga and Champions League tests
Barcelona, who are four points clear of Vinicius and Real at the top of the Liga table, will be back in action on April 4 when taking in a trip to Atletico Madrid. They will face the Rojoblancos in three of their next four fixtures, having also been paired with Diego Simeone’s side in the Champions League quarter-finals.