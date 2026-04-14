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Lamine Yamal NeymarGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Lamine Yamal hopeful his 'idol' Neymar makes Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad

L. Yamal
Neymar
World Cup
Barcelona
LaLiga
Santos FC
Serie A
Spain
Brazil

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has expressed his hope that Neymar will represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. The Spain international described the veteran forward as his "idol" and one of football’s most inspiring entertainers.

  • Yamal backs Neymar for World Cup return

    Yamal has voiced his support for Neymar and hopes the Brazilian forward will feature at the 2026 World Cup. Neymar, currently playing for Santos, was not included in Carlo Ancelotti’s most recent Selecao squad. Despite the omission, Yamal believes the 34-year-old still has the quality and star power to perform on the world stage. The teenage winger sees Neymar as one of the players who inspired his love for football growing up.

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    Teenage winger praises his childhood idol

    Speaking about the Brazilian icon, Yamal made clear how much Neymar influenced him during his early years watching football. The Spain international also revealed how deeply he admires the former Barcelona winger's career and hopes to see him on the biggest stage again.

    "He's my idol and I'll always be grateful to him for everything he's given to soccer," he said in the press conference. "He inspires everyone. He's the type of player that you'll pay a ticket to watch him play, the type of player you'll watch a game again three days later just to see his moves. Hopefully he will be at the World Cup."

  • Channelling the spirit of La Remontada

    The teenager is looking to Neymar’s history of heroics as Barcelona face a daunting 2-0 deficit against Atletico in the Champions League quarter-finals. Yamal referenced the famous 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, where Neymar played a starring role in one of the greatest comebacks in football history to overturn a 4-0 first-leg loss.

    "I've watched (the 6-1 match) several times, and I watched it live as well," Yamal admitted. "Neymar is a player who was very important for me during my childhood."

    The teenager is also taking motivation from outside football. Yamal recently changed his Instagram profile picture to NBA legend LeBron James celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit.

    "He’s one of the figures who can inspire me for this match," he added. "I’ll think about how he did it and hopefully it works out the same for me."

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    What comes next?

    Barcelona will be looking to overturn their two-goal deficit when they face Atletico in the decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Metropolitano. After that, the Blaugrana will shift their focus to La Liga, where they will face Celta Vigo next week. Hansi Flick's side currently sits atop the league table, nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.