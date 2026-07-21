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Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia responds to ‘hateful’ messages received on the back of World Cup celebrations with Barcelona & Spain wondekid
Speaking out against online abuse
Media exposure in professional football often extends to the partners of high-profile players who share the spotlight. Garcia, a lifestyle influencer who made her relationship with Yamal public earlier in 2026, has recently experienced the darker side of this immense attention following the historic World Cup victory by Spain.
According to Marca, Garcia decided to use her personal social media channels to quickly address the severe digital harassment she has received since celebrating the tense 1-0 extra time win over Argentina.
She shared a lengthy, heartfelt message detailing the heavy impact of the unwarranted hostility on her mental wellbeing. "I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this. I’ve spent hours reading the comments and, although I try to be strong, I’m also a person. Behind this account there is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who does not stop being human for being in a relationship," Garcia stated.
- AFP
Pleading for basic human empathy
The recent online backlash strongly contrasts with the joyous scenes witnessed at the New York New Jersey Stadium following the tense final. During those post-match festivities, Garcia had proudly posted a photograph of the couple soaked in the winning atmosphere, telling Yamal, "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world."
Yamal warmly replied, "I love you my love." Now clarifying she harbours no ill will towards the wider public, Garcia noted she simply wants to navigate her high-profile relationship without facing constant digital cruelty.
"I understand that not everyone has to like everyone. I understand criticism when it is respectful. But there is a huge difference between giving an opinion and spending time humiliating, insulting, or wishing the worst on someone they do not even know," Garcia explained. "I am not hurting anyone. I have not taken anything from anyone. I am just living my life. I truly ask you that before writing a comment, you think that on the other side of the screen there is a person who also has family, friends, insecurities, and feelings."
The emotional toll of social media
Highlighting her emotional vulnerability, Garcia pleaded for a significant change in how people interact on the internet, pointing out the widespread nature of the abuse. This toxicity has completely overshadowed the fact that many dedicated fans consider Garcia to be Yamal's good luck charm.
Despite thousands of supporters praising the popular couple for successfully navigating the heavy challenges of sudden fame, a vocal minority has caused significant distress during what should be a celebratory period. "You do not know how your words can affect them. I am a woman with feelings, with a family that also reads those things, and with good and bad days, like anyone else," Garcia added.
"I am not trying to convince anyone to love me. I only ask for a little empathy. A little humanity. Because no one deserves to receive hundreds or thousands of hateful messages. I hope that one day the internet will stop feeling like a place where cruelty is celebrated."
- (C)Getty Images
What comes next for Yamal?
As Garcia hopes for a permanent shift towards compassion online, Yamal will aim to keep his focus firmly on his footballing career. Having won two major international titles before turning 20, including his recent success at just 19 years and six days old, Yamal will rejoin Barcelona shortly. Barcelona have high expectations as they prepare for upcoming domestic campaigns.
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