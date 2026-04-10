La Liga in Morocco? Javier Tebas reveals ambitious plans to take Spanish top-flight matches to Casablanca after Miami clash falls apart

In a move that signals a shift in La Liga’s international strategy, Tebas has openly discussed the possibility of bringing competitive Spanish top-flight matches to Morocco. The North African nation, which boasts an immense following for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, is being viewed as a logistically superior alternative to previous overseas proposals. Tebas highlighted that the geographical proximity and shared footballing passion make it a natural fit for the league's expansion.

Speaking with MAP, Tebas made it clear that the idea is moving beyond the hypothetical stage. "Yes, given the number of supporters who follow the Spanish league in Morocco, I think it would be easier to play in Morocco, especially because the logistical constraints linked to travel are minimal," the league chief explained. He even went as far as naming a specific venue, stating: “We could also consider a match in the new Casablanca stadium. Why not?”