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'Such a difficult moment' - Kylian Mbappe pays emotional tribute to one of his 'best team-mates' at Real Madrid after David Alaba confirms departure
Mbappe reflects on a special bond
Mbappe has taken to social media to express his sadness following the confirmation of Alaba’s impending exit from Real Madrid. The Austrian international’s expiring contract will not be renewed, bringing an end to a highly successful era at the Bernabeu that saw him lift multiple trophies, including the Champions League.
Writing an emotional post on Instagram, Mbappe made it clear how much the veteran defender has meant to him during their time together in Spain. "My brother, it’s such a difficult moment to close this chapter with you," the Frenchman began.
From rivals to close friends
The relationship between Mbappe and Alaba predates their time as teammates in Madrid, having faced each other in high-stakes European and international fixtures. Mbappe touched upon this evolution in his tribute, noting how their dynamic shifted from competitors to one of the most important bonds in his professional career.
Mbappe added: "You’re a great player and an even better person. You used to be a great rival, then you became one of my best teammates here, and now I can say that you’re a friend that soccer has given me."Instagram Stories
Alaba bows out after difficult season
The 33-year-old has endured a difficult time since his arrival from Bayern on a free transfer in 2021. While Alaba quickly established himself as a regular starter in defence, his positive debut season was followed by regular injury problems that cut his playing time short each year. This season he has made just 15 appearances in all competitions, starting only five of those.
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What lies ahead for Alaba?
The 33-year-old Alaba is now set to assess his options for the next chapter of his career following the conclusion of the World Cup. His pedigree as a versatile defender and a seasoned winner means there is likely to be interest from major leagues across the globe.
Current speculation suggests that a move to Italy’s Serie A could be on the cards, while lucrative opportunities in the United States’ Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League are also believed to be on the table.