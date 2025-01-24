'Thank you for believing in me' - Kyle Walker pens touching message to Annie Kilner, Pep Guardiola and Man City team-mates as full-back completes loan move to AC Milan
Kyle Walker wrote a heartfelt note to Annie Kilner, Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team-mates after completing a loan move to AC Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker left Man City after eight years
- Defender set for a fresh spell in Serie A
- Expressed gratitude in farewell message