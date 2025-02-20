'I'm not Kurt Zouma' - Jose Mourinho tears into former Chelsea and West Ham defender for cat abuse incident as Fenerbahce boss reveals love of dogs in interview with former Premier League star
Jose Mourinho took a cheeky dig at former Chelsea defender, Kurt Zouma, for the cat abuse incident as the Fenerbahce boss revealed his love of dogs.
- Zouma was found guilty of pet abuse
- Has been banned for keeping cats for five years
- Mourinho hit back at the defender with a witty response