Kobbie Mainoo speaks out on Ruben Amorim treatment & whether he was really willing to leave Man Utd

Amorim’s public stance was that Mainoo's profile was too similar to club captain Bruno Fernandes, meaning the youngster was rarely seen as anything more than a luxury substitute. The midfielder appeared to accept that he simply was not the right tool for the manager's specific vision at the time. "When there's new managers, they have their way that they want to play and if they think you don't fit that, then you don't fit that. All I can do is try and work and train to maybe see it in a different light," Mainoo explained.

The period required a massive mental adjustment for a player who had previously been a regular starter under Erik ten Hag. Mainoo credited his teammates and family for keeping him grounded during the benching. "Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often is always going to be a difficult adjustment," he added. "It’s difficult when you don't even come on as a sub of course. But I'd say my family and my friends helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel."



