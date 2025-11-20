Getty Images Sport
'The King of Africa! - Kylian Mbappe praises ex-PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi after beating Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to 'more than deserved' award
Hakimi crowed African player of the year triumph
The Moroccan international Hakimi sealed one of the biggest individual honours of his career as he was named African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2025 in Rabat. Hakimi, who enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 campaign with PSG, finished ahead of Liverpool icon Salah and Osimhen to claim the trophy for the first time. It also marked a symbolic moment of recognition for a player who has spent years climbing among the sport’s elite.
Hosted at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, the ceremony saw Hakimi become only the fifth Moroccan player to lift the award, bringing pride to his home supporters in the nation's capital. The defender had already been one of the star performers of the season, winning the Champions League, another Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Super Cup with PSG.
Hakimi, who recently recovered from a severe ankle sprain suffered after a brutal Champions League tackle, arrived at the ceremony on a scoote, a moment that grabbed the attention of supporters and underlined his determination to be present despite his injury. He said on stage: "It's really an honour for me to be here today and I'm proud to win such a prestigious trophy. This trophy, it's not just for me, it's for all the strong men and women that have dreams in Africa and those that dream of becoming footballers."
'The king of Africa' - Mbappe's message for Hakimi
Moments after Hakimi lifted the trophy, Mbappe posted one of the most viral messages of the night on Instagram. The Real Madrid star forward shared a photo of Hakimi holding the golden ball and wrote: “I love you, my brother. King of Africa. Well done, my brother, it is a more than deserved award.”
The Frenchman doubled down on the emotional tone by adding Moroccan flag emojis, reinforcing the close bond they have maintained since their time together at PSG between 2021 and 2024. Their friendship was forged during three seasons at the Parc des Princes, where they were frequently seen celebrating goals together, travelling on holidays, or supporting each other publicly.
Mbappe’s tribute was also telling because Hakimi had finished ahead of him in the recent Ballon d’Or rankings, yet he showed nothing but admiration, a sign of the deep respect between the two. Despite now playing for different clubs, their connection remains one of the strongest personal relationships in elite football.
PSG years and Morocco legacy
Hakimi's success is the culmination of years of consistent excellence for both club and country. At PSG, he became one of Europe’s most complete full-backs, combining blistering pace with elite defensive instincts and a growing maturity as a leader. His Champions League triumph last season capped an extraordinary run where he delivered big performances in high-pressure moments.
Internationally, Hakimi remains the beating heart of the Moroccan national team, and he was a central figure in their historic march to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where the Atlas Lions became the first African team to ever reach that stage. His leadership has only grown since then, with head coach Walid Regragui relying heavily on him both on and off the pitch.
The defender is currently recovering from a severely sprained ankle but remains hopeful of returning in time for the Africa Cup of Nations, which Morocco will host. For Hakimi, lifting the AFCON trophy on home soil would be one of the ultimate milestones of his career.
What's next for Hakimi
Hakimi’s immediate priority is his recovery, with Morocco preparing to host AFCON from December 21. The full-back is expected to resume light training soon, but his final fitness will be monitored closely. Morocco have not won the competition since 1976, and Hakimi’s presence could be decisive in determining whether the hosts can finally break their decades-long wait.
For Mbappe, who continues his impressive start of the 2025 season at Real Madrid, the moment highlighted his leadership and the strong personal relationships he maintains across the footballing world. Madrid face a packed schedule across La Liga, the Champions League and the Club World Cup, but the French star continues to be a central figure for both club and country.
