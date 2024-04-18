Khiara Keating is more important than ever! The Man City goalkeeper crisis threatening to ruin their WSL title bid

With Sandy MacIver and Ellie Roebuck unavailable, the Cityzens have made an emergency loan signing who could need to start against West Ham on Sunday

To win a major trophy, every team needs a little bit of luck. However, as Manchester City enter the final stretch of the Women’s Super League title race, they are certainly lacking some when it comes to injuries, to the point that their starting goalkeeper for Sunday’s clash with West Ham could be a player who only joined the club last weekend.

City haven’t won the title since 2016, an almighty wait for a team of its stature, especially considering the number of domestic cup triumphs that have come in those eight years. They are currently in a fantastic position to end that barren run though, level on points with Chelsea at the top of the WSL table with just four games to go.

It is a very real possibility that the honour of being crowned champions of England could come down to goal difference, with the two title rivals regularly exchanging places in the table based on that factor. It’s a sign of how close this chase has been – but it also makes City’s situation in the goalkeeping department, which has led to an emergency loan signing, even more significant.