Barcelona make decision on Ellie Roebuck's future as Lionesses and Man City goalkeeper continues recovery from stroke

GettyAditya GokhaleBarcelona make decision on Ellie Roebuck's future as Lionesses and Man City goalkeeper continues recovery from strokeEllie RoebuckBarcelonaLiga FManchester City WomenWSLWomen's footballBarcelona still intend to sign Manchester City and Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck this summer despite her recent stroke.Roebuck currently on road to recoveryKeeper suffered a stroke in the left occipital lobeBut Barcelona will not change transfer plans