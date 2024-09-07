Kevin De Bruyne warns 'real problems' will come as Man City ace accuses FIFA of valuing money over players

(C) Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeKevin De Bruyne warns 'real problems' will come as Man City ace accuses FIFA of valuing money over playersK. De BruyneManchester CityPremier LeagueFIFA Club World CupKevin De Bruyne has warned of "real problems" after the 2025 Club World Cup as the Manchester City ace accuses FIFA of valuing money over players.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaiden 32-team CWC begins in June 2025Only three weeks between final and new seasonDe Bruyne fears fatigue will be a major issueArticle continues below