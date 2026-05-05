AFP
Karim Adeyemi backed to become 'truly great' player as Borussia Dortmund coach denies strained relationship with attacker
Kovac pushes Adeyemi to reach the next level
Kovac has firmly dismissed reports suggesting a fractured relationship with Adeyemi, instead choosing to highlight the immense potential of the German international, who has scored 10 goals and made five assists in 37 matches this season.
The discussion around Adeyemi's future comes at a time when top English clubs are reportedly circling, with rumours suggesting that Manchester United and Newcastle could be interested in a deal. However, internal discussions at Dortmund are currently focused on stability and growth under Kovac's leadership.
"I firmly assume that he can become a truly great footballer if he adjusts certain things. But for that, he has to believe me a little more. He has to work on his accuracy, his meticulousness. He has been given huge talent, now it's about work, changing details and nuances that will move him forward. To do that, he has to use every minute of training," Kovac said.
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Addressing contract extension rumours
Since taking charge of Dortmund, Kovac has overseen 70 competitive matches, securing 41 wins. This strong record has led to intense speculation that the BVB hierarchy, led by Lars Ricken, is preparing to offer the former Bayern Munich boss a contract extension beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2027.
Responding to these reports in the Bild podcast, Kovac said: "My brother Robert and I feel very comfortable and I think both sides are very satisfied with the constellation we have at the moment. Lars brought me on board back then. His contract also runs until 2027. I would be happy if it turns out that way, because I think Lars is a really good one who has already set quite a few things in motion here."
Defending his record with young talents
Kovac also took the opportunity to hit back at critics who suggest he does not give enough opportunities to youth players. The coach pointed to a long list of successful players he has developed throughout his career.
"Not true! I took over the second team in Salzburg at the time and promoted players like [Martin] Hinteregger or [Stefan] Ilsanker, who then played in the Bundesliga. As Croatia coach, [Marcelo] Brozovic, [Mateo] Kovacic, [Ante] Rebic were involved. In Monaco, [Aurelien] Tchouameni. In Wolfsburg, [Micky] van de Veen, who went to Tottenham, and [Felix] Nmecha, who went to BVB. Much is being reported, but it is not backed by facts," the Dortmund boss clarified.
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The future of BVB's attacking star
The situation surrounding Adeyemi remains a point of interest for many across Europe, as his current contract is set to expire in 2027. Despite Kovac's public backing and desire to see the player refine his game, reports have circulated that a departure at the end of the current season is not entirely out of the question for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.
Kovac's insistence on "meticulousness" and "accuracy" serves as a public challenge to the player to solidify his place in the Dortmund project.