How Kai Havertz has made critics eat their words with Arsenal turnaround as ex-Gunners star credits Mikel Arteta with improving 'very sensitive' player's fortunes Kai HavertzMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueChampions League

Over recent weeks, Kai Havertz has changed his fortunes at Arsenal and former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit credits Mikel Arteta for the turnaround.