Juventus: Vlahovic has doubts over the terms of his contract renewal. And Milan are back in the running

Dusan Vlahovic’s present and future inevitably hinge on both his performances on the pitch and the transfer market. The Serbian striker is still a doubt fitness-wise, despite having returned to training with the squad, and it is unclear whether he will feature against Sassuolo.





What is more important, however, is the matter of his contract renewal, which expires on 30 June 2026, and, consequently, how negotiations will proceed regarding whether or not to extend his stay in Turin.

It is precisely this uncertainty, despite the optimism expressed in recent days, that could reignite a sensational rumour linking him with AC Milan.