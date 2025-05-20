Jurgen Klopp's sensational Roma move is 'not true'! Ex-Liverpool boss' agent denies agreement in place to join Serie A giants from Red Bull
Jurgen Klopp's reported Roma move is "not true" as the former Liverpool boss' agent denied having an agreement in place to join the Serie A giants.
- Klopp was tipped to return to the dugout
- The German has a contract with Red Bull until 2029
- His agent has dismissed the rumours as untrue