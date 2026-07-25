Jurgen Klopp already bringing 'incredible euphoria' to Germany after announcement as new coach but Liverpool legend outlines big challenges ahead

Appointed on Friday to succeed Julian Nagelsmann on a contract through to 2030, Klopp is already making his mark. The coach warned the press that he would happily quit his job if he finds himself under unnecessary scrutiny in the media. Taking on the fourth management role of a glittering career - following spells at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool - this marks his first return to coaching since stepping down at Anfield in 2024. A two-time FIFA Best Men's Coach (2019, 2020) and three-time German Football Manager of the Year (2011, 2012, 2019), the decorated tactician brings unmatched pedigree to the role. Speaking toSky Sport, Hamann highlighted how Klopp invigorated a disillusioned fanbase during his introductory press conference, restoring optimism to a national side that has lacked consistency since 2014.

Reflecting on the initial reception to the appointment, Hamann noted the sheer power of Klopp's personality. He explained: "Listening to the reactions, you can see that he ignited an incredible euphoria simply through his presence and demeanor. That's something the country needs. There were one or two statements I couldn't quite understand. But what he achieves simply by being present at the DFB as national coach, we saw in the response." This psychological boost is seen as the first step in a long road to recovery for the four-time world champions.