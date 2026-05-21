'Driving us crazy!' - Julian Nagelsmann accused of 'beating around the bush' with Germany players as ex-star sees 'disaster' ahead of World Cup

Former Germany international Babbel believes the issue is not Neuer’s inclusion itself, but the way Nagelsmann has managed the situation. Babbel argued that the uncertainty surrounding the pecking order has created unnecessary tension within the squad.

"The way he communicates is simply a disaster," Babbel said in an interview with ran. "This dithering from the very beginning is driving us crazy with our national coach. Because you want clear instructions, and every player feels the same way."

"Matthias Sammer is right that it's not a matter of personal preference, but that the best players have to go to the World Cup. But nobody can tell me that Nagelsmann only realized last week: 'Wow, Neuer's actually in really good form.'"