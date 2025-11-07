Getty Images Sport
Julian Nagelsmann criticised for calling up Said El Mala 'too early' as Germany legends Oliver Kahn and Didi Hamann call out 'experimental and impulsive' coach's decisions
El Mala's selection to the German national team
Germany sit joint top of their World Cup qualification group alongside Slovakia and are on the verge of securing automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament. Wins against Luxembourg and Slovakia in their upcoming fixtures would seal their place at the World Cup. Coach Nagelsmann’s latest squad announcement marked the return of key players Leroy Sane and Malick Thiaw, both of whom have been recalled after a lengthy absence. The big surprise in the squad was the inclusion of youngster El Mala, who has impressed with his recent club performances.
Nagelsmann commented on the selection, saying he wants El Mala to express his carefree nature. The coach emphasised his preference for giving young players opportunities to represent the national team, stating: “Said should get the chance to show his carefreeness and easygoingness with us. We have an eye on our U21 players and always want to give them the chance to feature for the senior national team.”
Hamann's criticism
However, former German midfielder Hamann criticised the selection of El Mala, saying that Nagelsmann should have waited until spring as there is already too much hype surrounding the youngster. He said on Sky Sport: “For me, the nomination comes too early. I would have waited until spring; he could still have been nominated then. There's a lot of hype surrounding the lad right now anyway.
“You could have invited El Mala at any time if he continued playing like this. That's why it's too early for me.”
Hamann also felt that El Mala was fortunate, recalling that during his playing days, footballers with fewer than 50 Bundesliga appearances were not even considered for selection. He said: “In my day, the national coach wouldn't even look at players with fewer than 50 Bundesliga appearances. After 70 or 80 games, you might find yourself on his radar.”
El Mala's great start to the season
El Mala has earned widespread praise for his impressive performances this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in nine games, despite starting only twice, helping Koln rise to seventh in the table. Operating as a right winger in Lukas Kwasniok’s 3-4-3 system, El Mala combines quick feet, sharp decision-making, and excellent vision to create constant danger in the final third. His pace and agility make him extremely difficult to defend against in one-on-one situations, while his ability to shift lanes quickly despite his height adds unpredictability.
Additionally, his explosive acceleration makes him a key weapon in Koln’s high-pressing system. However, Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler looked to temper the growing hype around the youngster, saying: “His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense.”
German and Bayern legend Kahn echoed Kessler’s sentiments, saying that players should not be selected for the national team based on just a few good performances. He remarked: “I'm not a big fan of bringing in the guys right away after they've played two or three good games."
He added: "But the coach also has a responsibility with such young players. And we all know: Julian Nagelsmann is very experimental. Sometimes even impulsive. Meaning: he observes a player who he'd like to see play, without considering the potential consequences. (...) Right now, the national team needs to focus on finding the team that you feel has a chance at the upcoming World Cup."
However, the former goalkeeper took a more lenient stance than Hamann, acknowledging that national team coaches often want to assess how players adapt and perform within the group. He explained: “On the other hand, you also have to understand that a national coach wants to see and feel the guys – how they perform in training and how they function in the group. Therefore, I can understand the nomination.”
Germany's world cup qualification challenge
Nagelsmann will hope that El Mala can make a positive impact when Germany face Luxembourg and Slovakia, helping the team secure automatic qualification for the World Cup and, in the process, justify his selection.
