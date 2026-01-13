Getty
Jude Bellingham branded a 'snake' after waiting until one day after Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit to break silence on former manager
Real Madrid stars bid farewell to Alonso
Real Madrid players have taken time out to post farewell messages to Xabi Alonso after he parted company with Los Blancos in the wake of their 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona on Sunday. Alonso departs midway through his first season in charge of Los Blancos and with his team four points behind Barca in the league table in Spain. Alonso's time at the club saw reports emerge of problems in the dressing room involving the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Bellingham. However, Mbappe was quick to post a message to Alonso after his exit, writing on Instagram: "It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter." Team-mates including Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Carvajal have also posted messages, although updates from Bellingham and Vinicius had been conspicuous by their absence.
What Bellingham said about Alonso
Bellingham finally posted a brief farewell to Alonso a day after his departure. He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you, Mister. It was a pleasure, all the very best for the future!"
Fans brand Bellingham a 'snake'
Bellingham's delayed response has brought criticism from some fans, who have not been impressed by his words or the timing of them.
@stilevenensnel wrote: "his PR team saw posts about him being one of the very few who didn’t say anything and decided to post."
@Mohamed06200171 added: "Bellingham should be the one leaving, not xabi."
@FCB_Drax added: "Jude finally out of Pedri’s pocket then."
@CashCurt1 posted: "He seen all the fans was turning on him and made a emergency Statement Snake in the grass."
And @ZimRMFC wrote simply: "Snake Bellingham."
What comes next for Real Madrid?
Alvaro Arbeloa has taken over from Alonso as Real Madrid manager and will be expected to improve his team's fortunes and challenge for trophies in the second half of the season. He spoke to reporters on Tuesday and is excited by the challenge ahead of him, saying: "We have the whole season ahead of us. We’re in a great position in all three competitions, and tomorrow we fight for the first one. We’re well placed in LaLiga and the Champions League. My main concern is having all players available, working hard with them, and making sure they understand what I want. Ultimately, it’s about them, having the chance to express themselves, enjoying the game, and being happy. Wearing this crest is the best thing that can happen to you, it’s a huge privilege. My only focus is ambition and the desire to win every title because that’s what this crest demands."
Arbeloa takes charge of Real Madrid for the first time on Wednesday against Albacete in the Copa del Rey.
