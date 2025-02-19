CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Jude Bellingham BANNED! Real Madrid star learns punishment for controversial red card vs Osasuna after showing 'disdainful attitude' towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero

J. BellinghamReal MadridLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has been handed a two-match suspension for his comments aimed at the referee during Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham sent off for swearing at referee
  • Star denies he insulted the official
  • Has been suspended for next two La Liga matches
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match