Jude Bellingham's Ballon d'Or campaign is back on track! Winners and losers as Real Madrid gain Champions League revenge on Man City to end their double-treble hopes on another night to forget for Erling Haaland

The England midfielder looked every bit the best in the world while some of the other contenders for the Golden Ball crashed out of Europe

Jude Bellingham looks like he's been a Real Madrid player for years. From the way he carries himself on the pitch to kissing the badge and shouting to supporters in Spanish, the summer signing has absolutely embedded himself among the Madridistas. On Wednesday, though, his credentials were tested even further, as Bellingham was tasked with playing a crucial part in a signature Champions League performance for the 14-time European champions.

Unsurprisingly, he passed with flying colours, turning in a tireless showing before burying his penalty in the shootout, which in turn led to him screaming with the Madrid faithful as Los Blancos beat Manchester City on spot-kicks to advance to yet another Champions League semi-final.

Rodrygo had given the visitors an early lead, as a swift counter-attack bypassed Man City's high line. Bellingham started it with a fine touch on the halfway line, and four passes later, the ball was in the net - the Etihad stunned.

City offered something of a response, as Erling Haaland hit the crossbar while Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish both had efforts saved by Andriy Lunin as the first half wore on. After the break, Haaland almost forced Nacho to turn the ball into his own net, while Phil Foden mishit a golden chance with Lunin sprawling.

De Bruyne did eventually find the equaliser, the Belgian lashing the ball into the roof of the net after a botched clearance from Antonio Rudiger, and he should have killed the tie soon after, but blasted over despite being in acres of space in the box.

Pep Guardiola's substitution of Haaland before extra-time changed the game, and City struggled to break down a dogged Madrid defence thereafter, leading to the shootout drama. Luka Modric missed Madrid's first spot-kick, but every other Blancos player scored, while Lunin made two vital stops to send his team through.

For Bellingham, European glory, and the individual awards that could follow such a run, have never seemed closer.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Etihad Stadium...