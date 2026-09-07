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'Maybe the person who made the fixture list was Italian' - Jose Mourinho hits out at scheduling and admits surprise over Inter Champions League drought
Mourinho questions scheduling and praises Inter consistency
Mourinho has once again suggested external factors might be influencing Real Madrid's fixture schedule, but his immediate focus turns to a familiar foe. The Portuguese coach famously managed Inter between 2008 and 2010, leading them to a historic treble in 2010 - which included the Nerazzurri's third and most recent Champions League trophy, before they suffered final defeats in both 2023 and 2025.
Despite his frustrations with the schedule, the 'Special One' reserved significant praise for the tactical continuity at his former club. Reflecting on their progress since his historic treble-winning campaign in 2010, he noted the stability within the Italian giants while confirming he will be without Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga due to suspension. 'Inter have been a great team for six years. From (Antonio) Conte to (Simone) Inzaghi and (Cristian) Chivu, the game model is the same. It's a team that can play with its eyes closed. The only surprise in recent years is that he has never won the Champions League. Tomorrow we will have three suspended players, but on the pitch it will always be 11 against 11. Maybe the person who made the fixture list was Italian.'
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Addressing rumors and player relationships
The build-up to the match was also marked by questions regarding Mourinho's relationship with current Inter personnel, specifically Chivu. The Romanian played under Mourinho during their shared time at the Stadio Meazza before stepping into management and guiding Inter to a domestic league and cup double last season. Rumors had suggested a rift between the two, but Mourinho was quick to shut down such speculation during his pre-match press conference, defending the strong bond he shares with his former defender.
'He's been my player; we've worked together,' Mourinho replied via Marca when asked about their rapport. 'We went through so much together, good and bad. Who did you talk to to find out if I have a bad relationship with him? With whom?'
Bouncing back from domestic disappointment
Real Madrid enter this European tie following a setback in La Liga, having suffered a defeat away at Real Betis. Mourinho is determined to see a clinical edge from his side that was missing during their trip to Sevilla. 'I want to win [tomorrow]. I can tell you that I want to play well, but I don't want to play well as we did against Real Betis and then lose.'
The manager is acutely aware of the pressure building at Europe's most successful club. Real Madrid, who hold a record 15 Champions League titles and last lifted the trophy in the 2023-24 season, suffered quarter-final exits against Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the following two campaigns. 'We are in a phase where we'll play eight games, and the goal is to qualify [for the next phase]. I want to focus on this single game,' Mourinho added.
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Locker room reaction and Champions League goals
Mourinho also offered insight into the atmosphere within the dressing room following their first loss of the campaign against Real Betis, which snapped a three-game winning streak to start the La Liga season. Having returned for a second tenure - following his first spell between 2010 and 2013 - to restore silverware after the club finished last season empty-handed, the Portuguese manager was pleased with his squad's immediate reaction. 'I saw them the way I wanted to see them, dead in the dressing room in Sevilla, and then ready for the training session on Sunday,' he noted.
Despite acknowledging some technical flaws in their recent performances, Mourinho remains confident in his team's ability to compete at the highest level. 'We are convinced we had a good game. The goals we missed are not customary. We have well-known problems, but this is it. We'll play to compete. I'm the Real Madrid coach, and we have a very important Champions League game tomorrow. I think we will both qualify, and it is possible to be in both in the future. Every point is important. Inter come here to seek points.'
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