Jose Mourinho Real Madrid GFXGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

Jose Mourinho's still got some magic left - and Real Madrid return shouldn't be ruled out as Benfica boss plots Blancos' Champions League demise

No one can create a siege mentality like Jose Mourinho. Benfica were almost universally written off when they welcomed Real Madrid to Estadio da Luz in the final round of league phase fixtures for this season's Champions League, having lost five of their first eight games, including a shocking 3-2 home defeat to Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag.

In need of an unlikely win and other results to go in their favour, Benfica were staring down the barrel of a humiliating early exit. The writing appeared to be on the wall after just half an hour, too, as Kylian Mbappe headed Los Blancos in front. However, only a fool would write off a team coached by Mourinho.

Benfica launched a stirring comeback to lead 3-2 heading into stoppage time, only for news to filter through that they still needed another goal to progress to the knockout stage play-offs on goal difference ahead of Napoli and Pafos. Madrid then aided their cause, as Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both sent off for picking up two yellow cards, which set the stage for a remarkable finale.

A free-kick from some 40 yards out gave Benfica one final opportunity, and even goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin ventured forward. Fredrik Aursnes proceeded to whip in a lovely curling delivery, and sure enough, it landed right on the head of Trubin, who glanced the ball into the net to spark pandemonium

Trubin was mobbed by his team-mates, and Mourinho went crazy on the touchline, conducting the Benfica fans in a celebratory chant, before giving a young ball boy a memory to cherish by bringing him in for a hug.

"A fantastic goal, a historic goal, a goal that nearly brought the whole stadium down - and I think it was very deserved for us," the Portuguese boss said after the dust had settled. "I thought I had seen everything in football, but in the end, I hadn’t. For Benfica, it's an incredible prestige to beat Real Madrid."

Benfica will now be eyeing another prestigious victory, having been drawn against Madrid in the play-offs. If they pull it off, it would confirm that Mourinho is far from finished as an elite coach. It may also pave the way for a glorious summer homecoming at the Bernabeu, with Real yet to clarify who they want to serve as Xabi Alonso's long-term successor.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-PRESSERAFP

    'Live for Benfica'

    Mourinho's stock has fallen significantly in recent times, there's no denying that. Once a serial trophy winner, he's only added one piece of silverware to his glittering CV over the last eight years, delivering the Conference League for Roma in 2021-22. 

    His last coaching spell at Fenerbahce was borderline farcical, too, as he made more headlines for his outspoken claims against the state of the Super Lig's officiating and general level of football in Turkey than for the team's performances, which never came in above average. It could certainly be argued that Mourinho did not deserve to land on his feet at Benfica, who brought him in after sacking Bruno Lage in September.

    Still, there was a romance to the reunion. Mourinho began his coaching career at Benfica in 2000, and still had unfinished business at the club, having only lasted 10 games last time around due to a dispute with the club president.

    "The promise is very clear - I will live for Benfica, for my mission," he declared at his presentation. "I'm not the important thing - Benfica is important." Those words were difficult to buy into, though, because they equated to breaking the habit of a lifetime. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Still stirring up controversy

    Mourinho loves to be centre-stage and relishes p*ssing people off, which served him well in the past. He'd get inside the head of opposing managers, and his players bought into his 'us against the world' philosophy. Installing calculated paranoia increased the sense of unity in the dressing room and deflected away outside pressure.

    Unfortunately, though, it wasn't sustainable. As the game advanced tactically, Mourinho refused to adapt and became bitter. This led to regular internal rows with his superiors and public outbursts against anyone in his squad who didn't dance to his tune. That is the main reason he has essentially never lasted more than three seasons at any club (the one exception being his first stint at Chelsea, where he started a fourth campaign before being sacked).

    It will come as a surprise to no one, then, that Mourinho has continued stirring up controversy at Benfica this term. In only his second game back in the Liga Portugal, the Eagles slipped to a 1-1 draw at home to a Rio Ave side who were winless at the time. Afterwards, Mourinho raged at the referee for disallowing a first-half goal for Benfica, accusing him of having "no personality" before calling the final result "tremendously unfair".

    After an unconvincing 2-0 win over third-tier Atletico CP in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal in November, Mourinho lambasted his team's "poor attitude" and said he would have made nine substitutions at half-time were it allowed. The following month, he again directed his ire towards the officials after a 2-2 league draw with Braga, claiming Benfica scored "three clear goals" and that "strange" goings-on in the VAR room cost his side. Mourinho clearly has still not learned that these outbursts only alienate all those in proximity to him.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    'Tense' training ground clash

    Mourinho is not as beloved by supporters these days either. Indeed, in January, some 200 Benfica ultras marched on the club's Seixal training base to voice their "mounting dissatisfaction" with the club's trajectory. They were granted an audience with Mourinho, star defender Nicolas Otamendi and technical director Simao Sabrosa, and got their feelings across in a "tense" hour-long discussion. 

    Although the protest was peaceful, the final message was clear: results had to improve quickly. It was a completely understandable response after a 3-1 defeat to Braga in the Taca da Liga semi-finals and a 2-1 loss to Porto in the last eight of the Taca de Portugal, the former of which prompted Mourinho to order his players to sleep at the training ground - another shameless attention-seeking ploy.

    Benfica president Rui Costa was also forced to come out and clarify Mourinho's position. When asked directly if he could sack the 63-year-old, Costa replied: "No. He’s an excellent coach and has already proven that. It’s not an easy season. Changing the coach? That’s out of the question."

    Whether emboldened by Costa's backing or triggered by the actions of the Benfica faithful, Mourinho has since steered the ship away from shark-infested waters while rediscovering some of his swagger. 

  • benfica-jose-mourinho(C)Getty Images

    'Still one of the best'

    Benfica have won five of their last seven games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process. Mourinho's side have moved to within seven points of Liga Portugal leaders Porto, and though it will take a monumental effort and a large slice of luck for Benfica to go on and lift the title, there is at least a renewed sense of hope.

    They are also now unbeaten in 18 league games under Mourinho, and he has not lost in the Portuguese top-flight since the 2001-02 season, when he was in charge at Porto. Taking Benfica into the Champions League play-offs was a real achievement, though, considering their lack of squad depth and the fact that he took over after that opening matchday defeat to Qarabag. 

    The Eagles handily saw off Ajax in Amsterdam and claimed the scalp of Serie A champions Napoli, with Mourinho getting one over on his long-time nemesis, Antonio Conte, before conquering 15-time European champions Madrid. It would seem, then, that Mourinho's demise has been greatly exaggerated. 

    That is certainly the opinion of former Real Madrid and Porto centre-back Pepe, who has told A Bola: "I was trained by him, I know his skills, and he's an excellent coach who will surely do everything he can to help Benfica win. I don't think Mourinho has lost anything; he's still Mourinho. I also speak from experience. The years teach us many things; we don't give so much to our blood or our heart, but rather to our reason, and Mourinho has been improving this. Now he's a much more... not calm, but much more thoughtful coach."

    Ex-Benfica defender Sergio Nunes, another of Mourinho's old pupils, said to the same publication: "Mourinho remains one of the best in the world, with his experience, strategic thinking, he knows how and when to act. I continue to admire him, even though many people think he's not the same. I still like what he does and maintain that he has everything. He was what Benfica needed. The club was a little asleep, it always seemed like more of the same. With him, there was an impact and a desire to do more. He's building the Benfica of the future. He wants to achieve something big this year."

  • FBL-FRA-FIFA-CONGRESSAFP

    Perez's 'ultimate goal'

    The question is: Does Mourinho see his future at Benfica? If he does deliver something 'big' in the coming months, there is every chance Europe's finest will circle again and test his loyalty. According to The Athletic, there is a mutual break clause in his contract that can be triggered within 10 days of the campaign's conclusion, and a return to Madrid could emerge as an obvious move, with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa not certain to remain in charge beyond the summer.

    The play-off clash with Los Blancos, which kicks-off in Lisbon on Tuesday, could even be seen as a final audition for Mourinho. Indeed, even Arbeloa has admitted that his former coach is one of a kind, telling reporters: "There will never be anyone like Jose… Anyone who tries to imitate him will fail if I tried to be Jose Mourinho, I’d fail spectacularly."

    Mourinho's powers of provocation were at their peak when he led Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013, and his touchline battles with Pep Guardiola were pure box office. Barcelona were an irresistible force with Guardiola at the helm, inspired by the brilliance of Lionel Messi, but Madrid refused to bow down; Mourinho recorded five wins and six draws across his 17 Clasico games, and left the club with a La Liga title and Copa del Rey crown, not to the mention the kudos for converting Cristiano Ronaldo into the most deadly striker on the planet.

    He also still enjoys respect and admiration from the man who runs Madrid's entire operation. "I’d like to say that president Florentino sent me a message saying, ‘I’m very happy that you’ve returned to a club of your calibre,’ and to hear this from the president of Real Madrid himself," Mourinho said at his Benfica unveiling.

    It is, then, easy to buy into reports from Spain claiming that it is Perez's 'ultimate goal' to bring back Mourinho. In stark contrast to Alonso, a progressive manager who had done great things at Bayer Leverkusen but lacked experience coaching world-class players with huge egos, Mourinho would command instant respect in the Bernabeu dressing room.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-TOTTENHAMAFP

    Serial winner required

    For now, Mourinho is playing down the prospect of replacing Arbeloa. "Don’t count on me for soap operas. There are good soap operas, but they are very long," he said to Sport TV when quizzed on links with Madrid in January. "You miss a chapter or two and then you lose the thread. Don’t count on me, because I don’t watch soap operas."

    That was a typically spiky response from a clever man unwilling to risk destabilising the project he has on his hands at Benfica. It does not, however, mean Mourinho's head won't be turned if Real make a formal approach. 

    It could be that Mourinho has a choice between Madrid and Portugal in the summer, with ESPN reporting that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is likely to offer him a contract once Roberto Martinez's deal expires after the 2026 World Cup. Tempting as it would be for Mourinho to take the reins of his country, a second shot with Madrid would put him back at the very top of the game and complete a remarkable turnaround.

    Mourinho hasn't worked at that level since he left Manchester United in 2018, with all due respect to Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahce. And despite what he and Perez might say, Benfica are not true modern-day heavyweights either.

    Madrid need another serial winner at the wheel, even if they have now moved ahead of Hansi Flick's swashbuckling Barcelona atop La Liga's table. The two-point gap between the reigning champions and Real at summit does not accurately reflect the difference between the two sides; Barca have a clear identity and everyone pulling in the same direction, while Arbeloa is relying on fleeting individual moments.

    If anyone can bring the Madrid squad together, and convince the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr to do their part out of possession, it's Mourinho. Another Champions League miracle with Benfica could make him the clear favourite for the job.

