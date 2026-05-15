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Can Jose Mourinho deliver ‘second miracle’ with Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid? Chances of stunning transfer being agreed assessed by former La Liga star
Reunion rumours surfaced
The sensational return of Mourinho to Santiago Bernabeu, where he is expected to replace interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, has immediately sparked speculation regarding a potential homecoming for Ronaldo. The 41-year-old forward, who enjoyed a prolific three-year spell under Mourinho between 2010 and 2013, is currently fulfilling his contract with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia until June 2027. However, former Spain international Mendieta has cast doubt on the feasibility of the transfer, citing the immense physical demands and the current state of the Madrid squad.
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Mendieta questions physical level
Speaking to PlayUK, Mendieta expressed his scepticism regarding a second stint for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the Spanish capital. He stated: "Jose Mourinho is back at Real Madrid, the second miracle would be Cristiano Ronaldo back there. But I don't think we will see that. He's as happy as he can be in Saudi. From what I've seen, I don't think he's at the level of consistency to play for a team like Real Madrid right now. He should continue where he is and continue to score goals and hopefully get his record, so he can retire with another bit of history."
Risk in Mourinho's return
Mendieta also voiced concerns regarding the decision to bring Mourinho back for a second tenure, noting the evolution of both the manager and the club. He added: "To me personally, Jose Mourinho going back to Real Madrid is a surprise. I think sometimes a second time is risky. In my work, I don't think there are many cases where it works.
"A third time, I don't think it's appropriate. I also think it's not the Mourinho that it was years ago, the first time. I think things have changed a lot for Mourinho himself.
"There are a lot of people close to the club that are saying he is the priority, he is the first choice for the president, but I think that if it was down to me, which obviously it's not, I would not consider that option as one of them."
Mendieta further elaborated on the tactical challenges, saying: "I think for any coach, even with a big reputation and history, right now Real Madrid is a difficult team to take. I think there are two sides to it. One is the fact that they haven't won for two years. If some of these coaches go, it's to do better than the previous ones.
"But I think at the same time, there's no such a project for these coaches to go to these clubs. It's a risk for these coaches to go there now when there is obviously a need for players, almost one player in each of the lines on the team.
"If they want to give you that, which is what Xabi Alonso asked at the beginning of the season, and it wasn't given, then I can see these coaches going. If it does not happen, I cannot see major coaches going to Madrid as it is right now."
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Mourinho’s rescue mission awaits
The incoming Portuguese manager faces a daunting rebuilding project at a club that has struggled for domestic silverware over the last two seasons. Madrid are currently grappling with the need for fresh reinforcements across every department, a demand that reportedly discouraged other elite coaches earlier this season. As Ronaldo focuses on his Saudi Pro League goals, Mourinho must decide if he can revitalise the current squad without relying on stars from the club’s past.