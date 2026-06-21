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How Jose Mourinho has left Chelsea captain Reece James 'devastated' with Real Madrid transfer decision
Chelsea captain reacts to Cucurella exit
James has opened up on the emotional impact of losing Cucurella to Madrid this summer. The Spanish international completed a move to the reigning European giants in a deal worth €55 million (£47.5m/$63m) plus a further €5m in add-ons. The transfer brings an end to Cucurella's four-year stay at Stamford Bridge, a period during which he helped the club secure the Club World Cup and the Conference League.
Speaking to talkSPORT from England's World Cup training base in Kansas City, James expressed his sadness at seeing his team-mate depart for the Spanish capital. "Yeah, I spoke with him a few days ago," James revealed. "You know, he's obviously an amazing player, one of the best left-backs in the world, for sure. This is football. Players move every few months and I'm devastated to see him go. But I wish him all the best."
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Xabi Alonso’s defensive challenge
The departure of Cucurella presents an immediate headache for new Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard, who was appointed as the permanent successor to Liam Rosenior following the latter's dismissal in April, must now find a way to replace a player who made over 160 appearances for the west London club. It marks the beginning of yet another era under the BlueCo ownership, with Alonso becoming the sixth permanent manager since the takeover.
However, the Blues believe they have the internal resources to cope with the loss. Jorrel Hato has shown consistent signs of improvement at Stamford Bridge, while Argentine international Valentin Barco is set to join from sister club Strasbourg. Additionally, Chelsea have high hopes for 19-year-old Portuguese prodigy Geovany Quenda, who is arriving from Sporting CP to bolster the ranks in what promises to be a fresh start under Alonso’s leadership.
James excited by Alonso appointment
Despite the "devastation" of losing a key ally on the pitch, James is looking forward to the future under Alonso. The appointment of such a high-profile figure has clearly energised the dressing room. James, who grew up watching Alonso dominate midfields across Europe, is eager to soak up the knowledge of a man who won almost every major trophy available during his playing days.
The England international confirmed he has already held phone conversations with the former Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder. For the Chelsea captain, the prospect of learning from one of the modern era’s most tactical minds provides a silver lining during a period of transition. "Everyone I've spoken to about him (Alonso) says he's an amazing manager, more known from his playing career," James said. "He had an amazing career and I'm excited to work with him."
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Managing the idol factor at Cobham
Taking instructions from a legendary figure can often be a surreal experience for modern players, and James admits it will feel slightly "strange" at first. Alonso only retired from professional football in 2017, meaning many of the current squad still have vivid memories of his exploits on the pitch for Liverpool and Madrid. Nevertheless, James is no stranger to being coached by his childhood heroes.
"I had it when I was younger with Frank Lampard," James reflected. "He was one of my idols growing up. And then, when he stepped in as manager, it was a surreal moment. As I said, I'm delighted that Xabi Alonso is our manager and I'm excited."