Jose Mourinho makes ‘99 per cent chance’ future prediction as the ‘Special One’ reveals when he will speak with Real Madrid amid stunning Santiago Bernabeu return rumours

Following Benfica's 3-1 victory over Estoril to close out their domestic campaign, Mourinho finally opened up about his future. Despite guiding the Eagles to an unbeaten league run, finishing third has left questions about his continuity, and the 'Special One' did little to quieten talk of a move to the Bernabeu. While he spoke fondly of his current squad, he confirmed that official contact with Los Blancos is imminent.

“I was happy every day at Benfica. I told that to the players tonight, that really, I was happy with them every day,” Mourinho said via Marca. However, he quickly transitioned to the elephant in the room, adding: “I haven’t heard anything from Real Madrid yet, but none of us are naive, and there are conversations between [my agent] Jorge [Mendes], the president, and the club’s management. I will personally speak to Real Madrid next week, and I’ll make my decision then. So far, there have only been talks between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, not with me.”