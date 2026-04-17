'I'm the perfect guy' - Ex-Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor reveals plans to buy Bundesliga side

Speaking from his home in Florida, Textor emphasised a personal connection to Frankfurt that he believed made him the ideal suitor for the club. He argued that his passion for the game and his family history made him more than just a typical foreign financier.

Reflecting on his suitability for a role at the heart of Europe, Textor said, as quoted by the Frankfurter Rundschau: "I am an Eintracht fan. I am the perfect, passionate guy who would love to invest in Germany. I don’t speak the language. But my father said: You are German. So I am German."