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Huge England Blow! John Stones Sidelined for Inter Milan and Nations League Clash with Injury
Injury setback for Stones at Inter
Stones is set for a spell on the sidelines after his new club, Inter Milan, confirmed the defender has suffered a strain to his left thigh. The injury occurred during Inter's recent 5-3 victory over Udinese on Monday, a match that marked the 32-year-old's first start for the Serie A giants since his high-profile move from Manchester City in July.
Medical assessments following the match have delivered a bleak prognosis for both club and country. The former Manchester City star is expected to be out of action for a minimum of three-and-a-half weeks, though there are growing fears within the Inter medical department that the layoff could extend to a full month.
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Tuchel faces defensive headache
The timing could not be worse for Tuchel, who is preparing to name his squad for the upcoming fixtures following the World Cup in North America on Friday. The Three Lions are scheduled to return to action against Spain at Wembley Stadium on September 26, followed by a demanding Nations League schedule. England will travel to face both the Czech Republic and Croatia before concluding the international window with a home fixture against the Czechs on October 6.
Losing Stones represents a major blow to the tactical foundations Tuchel hoped to build. The centre-back remains one of the most decorated and experienced members of the national setup, boasting 94 caps - a tally surpassed only by captain Harry Kane within the current squad.
Impact on England's Nations League campaign
England's Nations League prospects are now under scrutiny as they prepare to face top-tier opposition without their defensive anchor. Stones was pivotal during the recent World Cup, featuring five times as England secured a third-place finish. His reliability was highlighted by the fact that he played every single minute of both the quarter-final and semi-final stages, as well as starting the opening match against Croatia.
For Stones, the focus now shifts entirely to rehabilitation in Milan. At best, the defender will not be seen on a football pitch until well after the October international break has concluded. The 32-year-old had made four appearances for Inter before the setback, and he will be frustrated that his first start in Italy was cut short so abruptly.
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Stones and Calhanoglu to miss top-of-the-table clash
Both Stones and Hakan Calhanoglu have been ruled out of Inter's high-stakes clash against Roma on Saturday. The Turkish midfielder missed the mid-week win over Udinese after suffering a right thigh adductor strain, joining the English defender on the sidelines. The top-of-the-table showdown at the Stadio Olimpico sees second-placed Inter level on 12 points with leaders Roma, who maintain a perfect four-win record heading into the match.
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