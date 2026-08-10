'A f*cking steal!' - John Obi Mikel hails Manchester United’s £35m Youri Tielemans masterstroke

Former Chelsea midfielder Obi Mikel considers United's deal to sign Tielemans the best midfield acquisition of the summer at an exceptionally bargain price.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel offered glowing praise for United's success in capturing the player, stating: "For me, it’s Youri Tielemans. Honestly, how the f*ck did Manchester United get him for £35m? That’s a f*cking steal. I watched him before and during the World Cup, and you can see that this is a player."

Mikel then delved deeper into the tactical flexibility provided by the Belgian international: "Obviously, we all know how Tielemans plays, he can play as a six, an eight or a ten and when you have a player that can play anywhere, it gives you the variety to change the way you want to play. Tielemans is that guy. He scores goals, he’s dangerous from set pieces, he’s brilliant on the ball, and he rarely gives it away.

"The only thing people can say is that he’s not the quickest, but he reads the game so well. He is very intelligent with and without the ball. When I look at all the midfielders that have transferred to different clubs [this summer], the best one is Tielemans."