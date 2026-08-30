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Joao Pedro branded 'ungrateful' after controversial Brighton celebration as Chelsea star insists 'I just celebrate'
Knockaert slams 'ungrateful' Pedro
The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge was already electric as Xabi Alonso’s side looked to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season, but the narrative shifted toward individual conduct following a high-scoring thriller.
Pedro, who traded the South Coast for West London, was targeted by the visiting Brighton faithful from the first whistle. The tension reached a breaking point when the Brazilian, after missing a significant chance earlier in the match, eventually found the net and opted to celebrate directly in front of the irate away section.
Former Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert was among the most vocal critics of the forward's behaviour. Taking to Instagram to voice his displeasure, the Frenchman did not hold back in his assessment of the player's perceived lack of respect for his former employers.
Writing on the social media platform, Knockaert said: "Don’t forget what Brighton did for you mate. Ungrateful."
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Chelsea star defends celebration choice
Speaking after the final whistle, Pedro was quick to downplay the controversy, insisting that his actions were merely a reflection of his passion for scoring rather than a targeted insult toward his former club. The forward explained that his celebratory routine is a standard part of his game, regardless of who is sitting in the stands.
Addressing the fallout from the match, Pedro told BBC Sport: "I just celebrate, it could be any fans, any team. I just want to do my celebration."
Beyond the individual drama, the forward was keen to focus on the collective progress being made under Alonso's new regime at Chelsea. He added: "We started really well but then conceded goals. We should be more consistent and not give the opponents energy. Dibu [Emiliano Martinez] again showed his quality. Step by step, we will achieve our level."
Alonso continues perfect start despite chaos
Pedro’s contribution to the win was significant, as he now boasts two goals and two assists in his first two league matches of the season. His performance earned high praise from former Premier League striker Darren Bent, who was covering the game for Sky Sports.
Bent was particularly impressed with the technical quality shown for Chelsea’s third goal, highlighting the involvement of Morgan Rogers and Jorrel Hato in the build-up. Watching the replay, Bent said: "Really good finish. Rogers was at the heart of it, he starts it, then it’s Hato with a really good run."
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Attacking depth fuels Chelsea optimism
The sheer volume of attacking talent available to Alonso has transformed Chelsea into one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the early stages of the campaign. With players like Pedro Neto also finding the scoresheet, the Blues possess multiple avenues to goal that can overwhelm even the most organised Premier League defences.
Pedro himself acknowledged this depth, noting that the competition for places and the quality across the pitch are driving the team forward. He remarked: "In front, we are very strong. The whole team, we have good players in every position."
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