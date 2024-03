'There are things we didn't agree on' - Joao Cancelo opens up on relationship with Pep Guardiola and confirms desire to stay at Barcelona 'for two or three' more years Joao CanceloPep GuardiolaBarcelonaLaLigaManchester CityPremier League

Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola fell out at Manchester City and the full-back has finally opened up on the reasons.