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Joao Cancelo drops massive Barcelona transfer hint as Al-Hilal exit looms
Social media hint sparks excitement
The 32-year-old defender has been vocal about his desire to return to Spain throughout the summer, and recently has taken to social media to send a clear message regarding his future. Cancelo published a photograph of himself from behind, wearing the Barcelona kit, accompanied by a single hourglass emoji. This latest update suggests that negotiations between the involved parties have reached a critical and positive breakthrough.
Reports indicate that Barcelona are growing increasingly confident that the saga will be resolved shortly. The club is reportedly prepared to fly Cancelo to the city early next week once the final bureaucratic hurdles are cleared with Al-Hilal. Having already spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barca, the player is intimately familiar with the club's surroundings and the expectations of the demanding Camp Nou crowd.
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Negotiation hurdles and transfer fees
The road to a permanent agreement has not been without its complications, specifically regarding the financial terms of the transfer. Barcelona had initially reached a verbal pact with Al-Hilal for a fee in the region of €10 million. However, the situation became tense when recent reports from Saudi Arabia suggested that the Pro League side had increased their demands to €15 million.
Despite these fluctuations in price, the general consensus is that the player's insistence on the move has forced Al-Hilal's hand. Cancelo has remained professional but firm in his stance, making it clear that his priority is a return to Hansi Flick's project.
Exclusion from Al-Hilal squad
Evidence of Cancelo's impending departure was further solidified when he was left out of the Al-Hilal squad for their league opener against Al-Faisaly this past Friday. While the player has continued to participate in training sessions to maintain his fitness levels, his absence from competitive action indicates that the Saudi club is planning for a future without him. Furthermore, Al-Hilal currently find themselves in a position where they have 13 foreign players in their squad, yet regulations only permit the registration of ten.
Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi addressed the situation directly when questioned about the Portuguese star’s status. Inzaghi stated: "He continues to train routinely with the team. As for his future and his continuity, it is a matter for the board."
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Flick's tactical approval
Hansi Flick has been a key driver in the push to bring Cancelo back to the Camp Nou permanently. Following the defender's impressive performances during his loan spell, the German coach gave his definitive approval to the sporting directorate to pursue the signing. Flick values Cancelo’s ability to operate effectively on both the right and left flanks of the defense, providing tactical flexibility that is rare in modern football. The coach believes that having an experienced, technically gifted player who already knows the system will be vital for the squad's development and tactical consistency.
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