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JJ Gabriel named in Man Utd squad for Rosenborg friendly as 15-year-old eyes breakthrough under Michael Carrick
A new star emerges in Trondheim
The selection of Gabriel represents a significant milestone for a player who does not celebrate his 16th birthday until October. After winning both the Premier League and United's Under-18 awards last season, the London-born forward is the sole addition to the group that traveled to Finland for last week’s 1-0 defeat against Wrexham. His inclusion comes at the expense of striker Ethan Wheatley, who has dropped out of the traveling party heading to Norway.
United are dealing with several absences, as new £8m signing Tynan Thompson has been left out, while Benjamin Sesko, Karl Darlow, and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined through injury. Despite the high-profile names missing, all eyes will be on Gabriel. The club has been careful to manage his development, with the youngster only recently returning to full training, but director of football Jason Wilcox was reportedly instrumental in ensuring the winger remained at Old Trafford amid significant interest from rival academies.
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Building on a record-breaking youth career
Gabriel first exploded onto the scene in April 2025 during an extraordinary Under-18 fixture against Leeds United. While teammate Victor Musa grabbed headlines by scoring six goals in a 13-1 victory, Gabriel’s 25-minute cameo as a 14-year-old was the true talking point. Displaying elite pace, balance, and control, he netted twice on his debut, proving he could handle the step up in age groups with ease. That performance set the stage for a prolific campaign last season, in which he recorded 29 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.
His impact has been so profound that the club has afforded him rare privileges, including multiple invitations to the directors' box and a personal meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson following a draw against West Ham in December. For context, Gabriel is currently entering his GCSE year and has already surpassed milestones set by legendary figures such as Duncan Edwards, Eddie Colman, and Ryan Giggs by playing and scoring in the FA Youth Cup at a younger age than the iconic trio.
Tactical maturity and physical development
United’s coaching staff have been proactive in protecting their asset, often moving him from his natural position on the left wing to a more central role. This tactical shift was designed to prevent Gabriel from being physically overwhelmed by larger full-backs who might look to muscle him out of the game. Despite his slight frame, his technical proficiency has allowed him to thrive, and there is a belief within the club that he has used the summer window to focus on his physical growth and conditioning.
The transition to the first-team environment has been seamless so far. Initially called up for training by Ruben Amorim, he has since become a regular fixture in senior sessions, with Carrick keeping a close watch on his progress. If he features in Norway, Gabriel will become one of the youngest players ever to represent the Manchester United senior side, following in the footsteps of David Gaskell, who remains the club's youngest competitive debutant at 16 years and 19 days.
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The path to senior integration
Not every player in the 25-man squad is guaranteed minutes, as evidenced by last week’s friendly against Wrexham where Dermot Mee, Jim Thwaites, and Chido Obi remained unused on the bench despite Carrick making wholesale changes at half-time. However, for Gabriel, the experience of the matchday environment is another step in a carefully curated plan.
The full traveling squad includes: Tom Heaton, Radek Vitek, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Andrey Santos, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Harry Amass, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Dermot Mee, Shea Lacey, Ethan Williams, Jaydan Kamason, Jacob Devaney, Jim Thwaites, Dan Armer, and JJ Gabriel.
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