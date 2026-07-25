'Kid Messi' speaks out! Man Utd wonderkid sends cryptic message after being denied dream debut in five-goal rout

Gabriel does not turn 16 until October but has already established himself as one of English football's most highly rated youngsters. After spells in the youth systems of Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, he joined United in 2022.

The striker made an immediate impact by scoring twice on his Under-18 debut against Leeds. He later trained with the first-team squad under Ruben Amorim, scored in the FA Youth Cup against Peterborough and represented England at Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels. Last season, Gabriel scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across the Under-18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup.