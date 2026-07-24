Zirkzee plays the absolute leading role in Manchester United friendly

Manchester United beat BK Rosenborg in a friendly. Michael Carrick's men were far too strong in Norway as they ran out 5-0 winners. Joshua Zirkzee stole the show for the visitors.

Academy product Shea Lacey, who also made first-team minutes last season, put Manchester United ahead. He dribbled into the penalty area and curled the ball into the far corner: 1-0.

Only after the break did the English giants pull further clear of Rosenborg. Joshua Zirkzee cut inside his direct opponent, rounded the goalkeeper and found the net: 2-0.

United then stretched their lead through 19-year-old Jacob Daveney and Harry Amass.

Ethan Williams also tapped in at the back post late on to make it 5-0, and that was the final score.

Before the new Premier League season starts, Manchester United still have matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Leeds United and AC Milan. The campaign begins on 22 August with an away game against Hull City.







