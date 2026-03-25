AFP
Jesse Lingard takes big step towards Corinthians debut but ex-Man Utd winger not yet registered with Brazilian side
Visa breakthrough for the former Red Devil
The 33-year-old winger has been waiting for the green light to represent the Timao since his arrival in South America earlier this month. He has agreed to a contract that runs until the end of the current season with the option of an extra year. The publication of his work permit is the crucial first step that allows Corinthians to proceed with his formal registration with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
While the administrative process has been ongoing, manager Dorival Junior has been focused on Lingard's physical preparation. The technical staff were in no rush to fast-track the paperwork during the international break, as the 33-year-old winger has penned a contract that requires him to regain full match sharpness after his departure from FC Seoul in South Korea.
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Final registration hurdles remain
Despite the visa progress, Lingard is not yet officially registered to play in the Brasileirao. The club must now ensure his name appears in the CBF's Daily Information Bulletin (BID) before he can be selected for matchday squads. Once the final bureaucratic details are submitted, the registration should be processed relatively quickly.
If the registration is completed within the next few days, Lingard could feature in the upcoming clash against Fluminense at the Maracana on April 2. This would mark a significant moment for the attacker, who is looking to repay the faith shown by a club that has embraced his arrival with immense enthusiasm.
The Memphis Depay connection
Lingard's decision to move to Sao Paulo was heavily influenced by a familiar face from his time at Old Trafford. The Englishman revealed that conversations with the Dutch international were pivotal in his choosing to test himself in the passionate environment of Brazilian football.
“He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion,” Lingard said during his unveiling. “And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept. I'm really motivated to be on the field with the other players and help them win.”
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Ambitions for silverware in Brazil
The former England international is joining Corinthians with a specific goal in mind: adding more trophies to his cabinet. Having already toured the club's museum, Lingard spoke eloquently about his desire to leave a lasting impact on the historic institution as he wears the number 77 shirt.
“First, I saw the fans at the airport chanting ‘Go Corinthians! Go Corinthians!’ There is so much passion from the supporters, which is wonderful to see. The training ground here is incredible, and the players have welcomed me with open arms; the manager and the director too - it was great to meet them. My first impressions: I'm very happy, and I can't wait to play,” he added.