Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan from Crystal Palace dramatically collapses in final hours of transfer deadline day

Mateta was close to moving to Milan, with the Serie A club reaching a preliminary agreement with Palace over the weekend. That came as something of a hijack, as Nottingham Forest had also been attempting to sign the France international. Now, though, the deal has fallen through, per Sky, with Milan opting against continuing after running medical checks on the striker.

This is despite the fact that Palace manager Oliver Glasner opted against selecting Mateta at the weekend, insisting he was not in the right frame of mind.

He said: "It is nothing to do right now with the transfers. He is not in the [right] place. To play makes no sense.

“We have to protect the team and I have to protect him. That is why he will not travel with us to Nottingham.”

He added: "Again, there is so much noise, so much speculation, so many things going on. We need every single player at their best and JP [Mateta] isn't at his best right now with all the noise that happens.

"It can be football noise, but if someone has private issues where they can't focus on football, then it makes no sense to play. He can't help the team and perform at his top level. We decided it is better not to play him."