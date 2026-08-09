Jarrod Bowen over Bradley Barcola! Liverpool told they missed transfer trick as Michael Owen sounds ‘massive price’ warning in pursuit of PSG forward

As Barcola still has two years left to run on his contract at Parc des Princes, the reigning champions of Ligue 1 are under no pressure to sell. With that in mind, it is being reported that PSG are demanding £145 million ($195m) from any deal done during the summer window of 2026.

Liverpool, who broke the British transfer record on a couple of occasions 12 months ago when snapping up Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, are finding it difficult to justify such a hefty outlay - given that no funds were generated when releasing Salah as a free agent.

The Reds are running out of time in which to get another proven wide man through the doors at Anfield, with the 2026-27 campaign a matter of weeks away, and are considered to have stumbled down the wrong recruitment alley.