Jamie Carragher reveals three-player shortlist for Premier League player of the season - with Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland snubbed while Arsenal and Liverpool stars make the cut
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was snubbed as Jamie Carragher listed his three Premier League player of the season contenders.
- Carragher lists POTS contenders
- City, Liverpool and Arsenal stars all feature
- But Haaland snubbed despite 18-goal season