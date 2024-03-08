Erling Haaland and Klopp's Kids aren't the only ones! Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, Kai Rooney and the next wave of football's nepo babies

Erling Haaland is reaping the benefits of having a footballing dad and there is a whole new generation of players with famous parents breaking through

You don't have to have a footballer as a parent to make it in the modern game, but it sure helps. Just ask Erling Haaland, who was drawn to play in the Premier League because his father Alfie had done the same, and he has literally followed in his footsteps by playing for Manchester City.

Frank Lampard also credited his father, Frank Lampard Snr, for telling him exactly which areas he needed to improve in to follow the same path by playing for West Ham. The Chelsea legend recalled: "He put that work ethic in me and always made me very aware of my weaknesses. He let me know it was the extra runs, extra hours practising shooting and finishing that count."

Lampard was an outlier at the time of his career in having a former footballer as a father, but Haaland is now in good company, as players with famous parents has become increasingly common. And when Haaland steps out onto the Anfield turf in Manchester City's top-of-the-table Premier League showdown with Liverpool on Sunday, there will be no shortage of 'nepo babies' on the pitch.

Haaland is the only member of this particular fraternity in the City first-team squad, but he could soon be joined by Jaden Heskey and his brother Reigan, the sons of former Liverpool and England striker Emile. But the Liverpool squad is stacked with sons of players, especially among the latest crop of youngsters who have broken into the team lately and have been christened as 'Klopp's Kids'.

Teenage striker Jayden Danns, who scored twice against Southampton in the FA Cup last month, is the son of Neil Danns, who played for 15 clubs including Crystal Palace; Lewis Koumas, who also scored against Southampton, is the son of former Wales international, Jason; and Bobby Clark is the offspring of ex-Newcastle and Fulham midfielder, Lee. Several of Liverpool's more senior players also benefitted from having footballer fathers, including Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

And there are plenty more whey they came from. GOAL runs through just some of the sons and daughters of famous footballers who are set to make their own mark on the game within the next few years...