'It's not Salah FC' - Jamie Carragher slams ‘selfish’ Liverpool star and compares 'heavy metal' football statement to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd bridge-burning

As the Reds prepare for the final game of the campaign against Brentford, pundits have questioned whether Salah’s relationship with Slot has become untenable. Gary Neville joined Carragher in criticising the timing of the remarks, noting that such a public display of dissent would be unacceptable at any top club.

"He's pulled the pin out of a grenade right in the middle of the room, and he's walking out," Neville remarked. "Mo's not happy over there. It's not great. If he was a Manchester United player, I'd be fuming. But what you can never do with this kind of player, with this kind of stature and personality, is keep them quiet. If they've got something to say, they're going to say it. And they're going to say it at the point where you don't want to hear it. That was a telling comment. Arne Slot will not welcome it whatsoever. But he will just want to get to the end of the season, get out of there, get everyone out of there that's not going to be there next season, and try and build."