Why Jamie Carragher has 'no wish' to be part of Mohamed Salah's Anfield farewell for Liverpool's final home game

Despite the sentiment of the farewell, the season has been marred by internal conflict. Carragher previously pulled no punches when the forward voiced frustrations over his role under Arne Slot, even going as far as to call his conduct "a disgrace" during a particularly volatile period in December.

However, Carragher’s latest comments reflect a shift toward celebrating the player's sporting greatness rather than dwelling on recent spats, deliberately cementing Salah's status among the league's absolute elite by adding: "In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah's output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian."