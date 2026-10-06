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Jamie Carragher demands multi-year punishment for Man City following ‘sham’ financial verdict
City found guilty of breaches
The latest international break has been entirely dominated by the stunning news that City have been found guilty of 114 financial breaches. An explosive Premier League investigation concluded that the club falsely boosted their income by roughly £830m through "sham" commercial agreements between 2009 and 2018.
That allowed City to drastically outspend their rivals during a period of unprecedented domestic success. However, the club continue to strenuously deny the allegations and have already lodged an official appeal against the verdict.
Carragher demands severe multi-year punishment
Carragher believes the Premier League must now throw the book at City. Speaking at the Legends of Football Awards, the former Liverpool defender insisted that a simple one-off sanction would not properly reflect the immense gravity of the club's actions.
"Now that we know that they're guilty, yes, there's an appeal, but now that they've got a big guilty verdict initially, now I don’t think anybody wants to wait," Carragher told Sky Sports.
"It has to be done this season, because Man City need to be affected for next season. I don’t think it can be a one-off punishment for one season. Because this has gone on for years and years, I think the punishment should go on for years and years."
A sham Premier League title race
Carragher also warned that any delay in handing down a punishment could completely ruin the integrity of the current campaign. With City chasing yet another domestic crown, he argued that their ongoing participation casts a dark shadow over the entire competition.
"I know the word at the moment is sham," he added. "It’ll almost make the Premier League of this season, the title to be won would be a sham, if Man City went on to win that league with what we know has gone on."
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What's next for Man City?
The Premier League is currently holding separate conversations with its own advisors to determine the most suitable punishment. Given the sheer scale of the financial irregularities, the possible sanctions are almost endless.
The worst-case scenario for the club's owners is a severe punishment that spans multiple years, exactly as Carragher has suggested. However, the legal saga is far from over.
City plan to take their battle to clear their name all the way to the High Court. As the legal lines are drawn, rival clubs will undoubtedly continue pushing hard for a rapid verdict.
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