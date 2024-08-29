Jack-GrealishGettyImages
Richard Mills

Jack Grealish returns! Man City star given England call up after being left out for Euro 2024 as Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke gets the nod in interim boss Lee Carsley's first squad

EnglandJ. GrealishN. MaduekeIrelandIreland vs EnglandUEFA Nations League B

Jack Grealish and Noni Madueke have been named in Lee Carsley’s first England squad for their Nations League double-header.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Interim boss Carsley names first England squad
  • Grealish returns and Madueke gets first call-up
  • Three Lions prepare for Nations League games
Article continues below